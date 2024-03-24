Carlson Capital Management Acquires 622 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.85. 7,022,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,463,445. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $313.67 billion, a PE ratio of 884.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.