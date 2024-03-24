Carlson Capital Management Has $229,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $128.62. 2,738,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.59. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.