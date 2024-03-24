Carlson Capital Management Has $277,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

BATS CALF traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $48.20. 1,936,952 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

