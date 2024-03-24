Carlson Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.15.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,053 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $234.86. 1,020,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.01 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

