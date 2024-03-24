Carlson Capital Management Invests $343,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,078,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $159.80.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.69.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

