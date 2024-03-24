Carlson Capital Management Makes New $205,000 Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 122.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB traded down $4.35 on Friday, hitting $197.24. The stock had a trading volume of 685,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,402. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.32 and a 200-day moving average of $213.33.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.82.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

