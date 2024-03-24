Carlson Capital Management Purchases Shares of 900 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $972.74. 5,069,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,438,266. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.19 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $778.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

