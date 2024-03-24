Carlson Capital Management Sells 60 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock traded down $6.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $406.82. 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,624. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $416.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

