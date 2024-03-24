Carlson Capital Management Sells 73 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,527,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:AMP traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $430.16. 445,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,665. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.85 and a 12-month high of $437.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

