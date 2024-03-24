Carlson Capital Management Sells 885 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 282,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 374,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 813.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,169,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,992,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

