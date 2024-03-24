Carlson Capital Management Takes Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 33,112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 544,929 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBRX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,266,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,478. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

