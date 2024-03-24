CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $99.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.92.

Get CarMax alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

CarMax Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. CarMax’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.