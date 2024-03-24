CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.