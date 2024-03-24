Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.