CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Critical Analysis

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CFN Enterprises and Stran & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Stran & Company, Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 216.90%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Stran & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -410.51% N/A -208.50% Stran & Company, Inc. 0.08% 0.14% 0.10%

Volatility and Risk

CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Stran & Company, Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $4.32 million 2.62 -$9.90 million N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million 0.45 -$780,000.00 ($0.02) -70.96

Stran & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats CFN Enterprises on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFN Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. It distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. Stran & Company, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.