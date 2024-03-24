Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TNYA. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TNYA

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.65.

In other news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $37,257.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,642.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $37,257.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,642.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,078.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,019.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock valued at $122,867. Insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 162.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.