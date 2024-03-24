Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) PT Lowered to $4.00

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Performance

CTNT opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

