Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,974,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The company has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

