Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $16.50 at Bank of America

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Chewy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Get Chewy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Stock Up 4.4 %

Insider Transactions at Chewy

NYSE CHWY opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.92. Chewy has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chewy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chewy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Chewy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.