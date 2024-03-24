CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,837,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,438. The stock has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.71. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

