CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.81. 4,927,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,257,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

