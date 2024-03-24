CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

NYSE IFF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

