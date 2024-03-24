CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CDW were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.67. 516,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

