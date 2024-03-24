CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $310,000 Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in Onsemi by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $1,921,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.68. 3,345,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,288. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onsemi

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.