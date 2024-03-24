CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,066.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,167.53. 273,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,655. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,060.44 and its 200 day moving average is $984.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.