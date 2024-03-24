CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $302,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,535,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,930,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $774.15. 885,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.01 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $767.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $676.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

