CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hess were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Hess by 1,456.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,985,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hess by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 564,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,361,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Hess by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.23.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HES traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.63. 2,708,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.19. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hess’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.