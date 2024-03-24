CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VMI traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $220.39. The stock had a trading volume of 108,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.43. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $324.50.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.50.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

