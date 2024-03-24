CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 199 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,722 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.25. 3,829,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.06 and a 200-day moving average of $160.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

