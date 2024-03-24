CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 2,813 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in State Street were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 90.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,689. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $81.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

