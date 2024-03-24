Citigroup Boosts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $16.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Quarry LP raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

