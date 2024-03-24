Citigroup Boosts PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $185.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Get PDD alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PDD

PDD Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

Shares of PDD stock opened at $122.99 on Thursday. PDD has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $152.99. The company has a market cap of $162.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.