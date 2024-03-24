Citigroup Upgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.13.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE IP opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $40.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

