Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBGFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.77) price target on the stock.

CBG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.89) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.36).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 396.80 ($5.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £597.14 million, a P/E ratio of 417.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 435.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 674.28. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 278 ($3.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 998.50 ($12.71).

In other news, insider Sally Williams purchased 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £4,375.44 ($5,570.26). In related news, insider Sally Williams bought 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £4,375.44 ($5,570.26). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.01), for a total transaction of £40,479 ($51,532.78). Insiders have bought 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $482,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

