Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$71.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCA

Insider Transactions at Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Senior Officer Chantal Frappier sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.67, for a total value of C$44,410.44. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CCA opened at C$59.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.78 and a 52 week high of C$72.56.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.61. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of C$747.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$755.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4745763 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.