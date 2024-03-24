Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.94

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.94 and traded as high as $20.68. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 105,736 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
