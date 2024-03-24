Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.94

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.94 and traded as high as $20.68. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 105,736 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $5,700,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

