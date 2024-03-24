Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 25,117 shares.
Coin Hodl Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.
Coin Hodl Company Profile
COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
