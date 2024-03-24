Coinmetro Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,103.74 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and approximately $1,103.74 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007531 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00026504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00015812 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,585.76 or 0.99832436 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012170 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.00148732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,600,597 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,600,597.26 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.65149033 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $931.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

