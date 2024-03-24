Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. West Tower Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

