Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 422.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357,756 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.7% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $73,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $90,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $42.74. 15,037,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,247,668. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.