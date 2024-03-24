Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 13,800 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PBD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 40,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,909. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $143.20 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.