Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 37,175 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,175 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.5% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $81,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock valued at $626,512,270 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $509.58. 8,120,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,901,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.19 and its 200 day moving average is $371.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.90 and a 52 week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

