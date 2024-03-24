Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.69.

Baidu Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.18. 6,097,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,667. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $96.58 and a one year high of $160.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average is $114.30.

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.