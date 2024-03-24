Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 126.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.56. 1,289,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,245. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.