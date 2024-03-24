Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EZU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $591,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,724,000 after buying an additional 1,467,330 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,314,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,515,000 after buying an additional 508,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4,393.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after buying an additional 339,145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EZU traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,561 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

