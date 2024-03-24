Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $4.86 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,640,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.31. 1,526,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.06. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

