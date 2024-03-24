Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $2.64 Million in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 151,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,819,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,772,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,132,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.72. The stock had a trading volume of 578,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,994. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKG

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.