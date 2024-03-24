Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $2.91 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,138,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

