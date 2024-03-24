Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIDO. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA EIDO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.63. 671,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $512.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

