Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2,570.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38,153 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7,913.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,727,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,256,666. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

